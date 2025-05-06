ABS, Akselos Deepen FPSO Digital Twin Tech Collaboration

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Akselos have completed the technical assessment for structural digital twin technology, marking an advancement in the application of the solution for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units.

Akselos’ SPM software provides a high-fidelity, near real-time digital twin of the entire FPSO. By combining inspection records, metocean conditions, and cargo operations into one dynamic model, operators gain a live, continuous view of structural performance. This allows for real-time monitoring, identification of stress concentrations, and on-demand fatigue analysis to support data-driven maintenance and risk-based inspections.

When supported by ABS’ Condition Manager and Eagle Twin inspection data management and condition tracking software tools, the combined suite is capable of monitoring real time load and condition information within a digital twin framework that enables full life cycle support of an offshore asset.

The great technical work builds on a long-standing collaboration between Akselos and ABS, including joint digital twin deployments in Brazil’s Cessão Onerosa oil field. Akselos’ SPM software also integrates with ABS’s Eagle Unified suite, providing operators with a unified platform for asset performance management and class compliance.

FPSOs are some of the most complex and capital-intensive assets in operation, often required to perform far beyond their original design life. With increasing pressure to improve safety, extend asset life, and reduce costs, operators need better tools to understand and manage structural health in real time.

The data-driven approach can significantly improve operational cashflow by reducing inspection and maintenance costs by up to 33%, minimizing both planned and unplanned downtime, and enhancing safety by limiting human exposure in hazardous operational areas.

This ultimately unlocks hundreds of millions of dollars in value through extended FPSO life and avoided production losses.

“This collaboration reinforces the role of high-fidelity digital twin technology in the future of offshore structural integrity management. By combining real-time operational data with advanced simulation, Akselos is enabling a more predictive and performance-based approach to asset management - fully aligned with the industry’s drive toward safer, more efficient operations,” said Matt Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore at ABS.

“This joint work confirms the robustness of our software and reinforces the growing momentum for digital transformation in offshore oil and gas. We enable operators to simulate the structural integrity of the entire FPSO in real time and at full fidelity - supporting smarter, safer decisions across the asset lifecycle,” added Claus Reimers, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Akselos.