ABS Approves Hanwha Cybersecurity Solution

ABS issued a Type Approval for IACS UR E27 cyber resilience requirements to Hanwha Systems for its cybersecurity solution, SecuAider®.

Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® is a software solution that offers protection to a vessel’s data and networks from advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware and malware.

The ABS E27 certification is part of the ABS Cyber Resilience Program that evaluates a range of digitally enabled systems and equipment, looking at the security controls implemented at the design, construction, commissioning and operational life of a vessel, to support the vessel owner’s cyber resilience program.

IACS UR E26 “Cyber Resilience of Ships” and UR E27, “Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment” applied to new ships from July 1, 2024.

SecuAider® is a cybersecurity solution that protects data and networks. It is installed in the ship’s network and linked to on-board systems and equipment.

Myeong Seob Cho, Naval Business Division Leader and Vice President for Hanwha Systems, said that with the system, ships would have enhanced cyber resilience to protect against advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware, DDoS attacks or malicious code infections, which have been rapidly increasing in recent years.

“It analyzes and controls cyber situations in real-time without degrading performance of legacy on-board systems and equipment of a ship. Hanwha Systems’ cutting-edge cybersecurity system integration (SI) technology, featuring SecuAider®, not only provides solutions to ensure ships comply with E26 requirements but also significantly enhances cyber resilience to a defense standard.”



