Australian Seafarer Welfare Centers Hampered by Chronic Under-Funding

A private survey of leading stakeholders conducted by Human Rights at Sea demonstrates a nationwide pattern of chronic under-funding in the provision of seafarer support services in Australia.

Human Rights at Sea conducted the online survey to identify what port welfare resources are already in place and any gaps that need to be addressed.

Over 500,000 seafarers visit Australian ports each year, and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC, 2006) calls for the establishment of port welfare committees to coordinate welfare provision at a local level.

Survey responses were obtained from 14 locations. They indicate that welfare centers are heavily dependent on volunteers, many in their 70s and 80s. Most centers must restrict operating hours due to lack of resources, and some are only open in the afternoon on weekdays.

Yet, the services these centers provide can be critical to seafarer well-being. They include emergency medical support and advocacy, rights support, provision of Wi-Fi and SIM cards, transport to shops and medical appointments, support for mental and physical well-being, faith-based services, and currency exchange.

Responses indicate that between 5% and 50% of staff or volunteer time may be taken up by pursuing funding, with several stating that fundraising consumes half their available operational capacity.

“The survey reveals that seafarer welfare centers are doing extraordinary work, but the breadth of services provided far exceeds the resources available,” said Paul MacGillivary, a long-time seafarer welfare advocate and currently a Human Rights at Sea Global Ambassador in Australia.

“The survey further reveals a consistent and urgent pattern across Australia’s ports: seafarer welfare centers are delivering essential frontline services despite chronic underfunding, insufficient staffing, and an ageing volunteer base.”

The survey asked respondents what they would do with more funding. Priorities included longer opening hours, paid drivers and center managers, more ship visits, better communication with ships, expanded mental health and medical support and improved facilities.

The responses indicate that centers are largely calling for stabilization and operational reinforcement, said MacGillivary.

“The survey supports the conclusion that the current model is structurally under-resourced and provides compelling evidence for the establishment of a nationally supported, contributory sustainable funding model for seafarer welfare.”

Human Rights at Sea has been campaigning for a coordinated national approach that includes predictable funding arrangements based on existing government levies charged to maritime companies since 2019. The NGO’s efforts were successful in New Zealand, providing a model that is aligned with MLC 2006 obligations and could be adapted to Australia.





(Source: Human Rights at Sea)





