ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2025

Source: ABS

Source: ABS

ABS has awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines.

Seatrium highlights that the design is optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments. The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a center column that supports the turbine.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

