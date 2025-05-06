ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design

ABS has awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines.

Seatrium highlights that the design is optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments. The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a center column that supports the turbine.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



