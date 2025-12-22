DOF Expands Backlog with Atlantic Awards, Shell IMR Deal

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured several new project awards in the Atlantic region and a separate contract in North America with Shell.

The Atlantic region awards, amounting to over $60 million, will be executed primarily using DOF’s regional fleet during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The contracts represent more than 250 firm vessel days, excluding optional work.

In West Africa, DOF will deploy Skandi Hera and Skandi Master under direct contracts with an operator. Skandi Hera will carry out trenching and burial services, while Skandi Master will perform commissioning and start-up activities on a subsea tie-back project. Both assignments are expected to last up to two months.

In the North Sea, Skandi Installer is scheduled to undertake several subsea projects on both the Norwegian and UK continental shelves. The vessel will first execute a decommissioning project for a UK operator before mobilising to Norway to install subsea production equipment and perform well-related activities.

Havila Phoenix will be utilized on an inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) project on the Norwegian continental shelf and will also support one of Skandi Installer’s projects. Skandi Installer’s commitments total more than 130 firm vessel days, while Havila Phoenix accounts for more than 45 firm vessel days.

“We are very pleased to see a strong order intake across the North Sea winter season, highlighting both the capability of our fleet and DOF’s proven project execution expertise in harsh weather conditions. We look forward to delivering these projects safely and on schedule, and we thank both our valued repeat clients and new customers for their continued trust in DOF,” said Mons S. Aase, chief executive of DOF Group ASA.

All Atlantic contracts include project management, logistics, engineering and offshore execution scopes, delivered by DOF teams across Norway and Scotland.

Separately, DOF said it has been awarded a multi-year contract in the North America region by Shell. Under the agreement, DOF will deliver an integrated solution for inspection, maintenance and repair services, including vessels and remotely operated vehicles, for Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited.

The contract covers work in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and totals 190 vessel days. DOF classifies the award as significant, defined as having a value between $15 million and $25 million.