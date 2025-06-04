ABS Approves Novel Designs to Manage Boil-Off Gas

ABS issued approval in principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for a new design of a cargo handling system and fuel gas supply system.

Named Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS, the systems are designed to handle boil-off gas in dual-fuel engines on gas carriers. The innovative approach has an optimized fuel gas supply system for feeding the fuel gas to the dual-fuel engine, or an LNG subcooling system for handling boil-off gas.

Boil-off gas can present significant challenges to storage and transportation, which can lead to safety hazards. The AIP signifies the Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS systems are technically feasible and ready to take the next step to commercialization. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has recognized that developing a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) that minimizes methane slip is a critical step in the era of decarbonization. HHI expects that its newly designed cargo handling and fuel gas supply system will make a significant contribution toward achieving the IMO 2050 Net Zero target,” said Hong-Ryeul Ryu, Executive Vice President, CTO of HD HHI’s Shipbuilding Business division.



