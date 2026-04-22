MOL Secures Approval for Wind-Assisted LCO2 Carrier Design

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has obtained an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society ClassNK for a liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The vessel, developed with Samsung Heavy Industries, is designed to transport liquefied CO2 and incorporates three Wind Challenger units, a rigid sail system that uses wind power to assist propulsion.

The approval covers a design with a cargo capacity of about 40,000 cubic meters intended for cross-border CO2 transport.

The design arranges the navigation bridge and accommodation areas toward the bow to improve visibility and allow installation of the sail systems, while incorporating safety features including a passage between the engine room and accommodation, and optimized placement of navigation equipment and lifeboats.

The company said the use of wind power is expected to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during CO2 transport within carbon capture and storage value chains.

MOL said it conducted a hazard identification study with Samsung Heavy Industries and ClassNK to assess risks associated with the design and confirm its technical feasibility and safety.

The Wind Challenger system is capable of automatic extension, retraction and rotation, enabling vessels to use wind power while maintaining safe navigation.

MOL said it aims to expand the number of vessels equipped with Wind Challenger systems to 25 by 2030 and 80 by 2035 as part of its efforts to reduce emissions.