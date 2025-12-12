ABS Consulting Paper Supports USGC Maritime Cyber Compliance

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leader in safety, risk and asset integrity management, has released a paper to support vessel and facility owners and operators in meeting compliance with the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Maritime Cyber Rule. This paper outlines practical steps to meet the first cybersecurity training deadline of January 12, 2026.

Titled From Final Rule to Fully Trained: Practical Direction for Meeting the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Cybersecurity Requirements, this resource is the third in a series of papers reflecting ABS Consulting’s expertise in helping the maritime industry navigate the evolving digital threat landscape. The paper explores the foundational stage of compliance: cybersecurity training.

As cyberattacks become increasingly common, it is critical to establish a robust cybersecurity culture at every level of operations. A single breach poses the risk of untold costs to both finances and reputation, in addition to potentially devastating impacts on the global supply chain and critical infrastructure. To mitigate these risks, the USCG regulation requires that all staff members participate in role-specific training, which will focus on recognizing, detecting and reporting threats, as well as implementing countermeasures to prevent cyberattacks. Compliance is not optional—a failure to implement the required training could lead to penalties or a halt to operations.

In addition to this paper, ABS Consulting has also introduced the MTSA Cybersecurity Training Series, a suite of convenient, role-based online courses designed using real-world scenarios. Companies can help to secure their operations, earn a recognized certification, track progress and confidently meet the January 12, 2026, deadline.

Learn more about ABS Consulting’s maritime cybersecurity work. Also available for download is ABS Consulting’s first report in its maritime cybersecurity series, Managing Maritime Cyber Risk – Rising to USCG’s New Maritime Security Directive in addition to the second paper, Operationalizing Maritime Cybersecurity: A Strategic Approach for the Cruise Industry.