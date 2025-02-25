ABS Finalizes Reports on Synthetic Fuels, Nuclear Power for EMSA

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has published the final two reports in six series, focused on alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies. The reports were contracted from a consortium led by ABS, which includes CE Delft, Arcsilea, and Texas A&M University.

A 360-degree analysis of nuclear power and synthetic fuels, specifically the renewable e-fuels of e-diesel, e-methane, and e-methanol, complete a project for EMSA designed to support the European Commission, the Member States, the shipping sector, and European ports in the transition to carbon-neutral shipping.

Each report features analyses using various criteria such as greenhouse gas impact, sustainability, availability, scalability, techno-economic aspects, regulations, risk, and safety.

“Several types of potential bunker fuels could play an important role in the transition of the maritime shipping sector toward climate neutrality. CE Delft is proud to have also contributed to the fifth study on potential future fuels, which covers the remaining fuels: e-diesel, e-LNG, and e-methanol. The study allows a consistent comparison with the previously studied fuel types and shows the challenges ahead regarding costs and upscaling of synthetic fuels. Regulatory measures seem to be indispensable for their further development and uptake,” said Dagmar Nelissen, CE Delft Senior researcher and consultant.

"The products of this powerful consortium exemplify Texas A&M University's College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies' mission to lead in innovation and discovery for the blue economy. Dr. Fathi’s research advances a critical dimension of sustainability in the maritime industry led by the ABS collaboration," said Dr. Debbie Thomas, Dean of the College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies at Texas A&M University.

The four-year project began in 2021 to study key aspects of shipping decarbonization, including alternatives such as biofuels, ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, synthetic fuels, and nuclear power. The initiative is part of EMSA’s mission to provide technical assistance to the European Commission and Member States in promoting sustainable shipping and supporting the shift to low- and zero-carbon operations.