ABS and FLOWRA to Advance Offshore Wind Technologies

ABS and the Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and explore new technologies to support the floating offshore wind industry.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organizations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

“For over 160 years, ABS has been leading the charge for safety excellence in the marine and offshore industries. Joining FLOWRA represents a great opportunity for us to work closely with industry leaders who are shaping what safety means for floating offshore wind developments. By leveraging ABS’ deep domain experience in offshore energy and leaning into our shared interests in the development of practical standards and requirements, ABS and FLOWRA aim to support a safer future for the global floating wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA BoD, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with ABS, one of the world's active classification societies and a leading certification body in the floating offshore wind segment. This partnership is of great significance to FLOWRA's efforts. By combining ABS's exceptional technical expertise and risk management capabilities with FLOWRA's initiatives, we anticipate advancing the optimisation of floating offshore wind power systems and establishing a robust technical foundation, while reducing development risks and costs.”



