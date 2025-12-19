Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem has obtained ISO 55001:2024 certification, the international standard for asset lifecycle management, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards operational excellence and offshore sustainability.

The certification, issued by DNV, confirms Saipem’s Asset Management system compliance with the most advanced requirements, covering all operational phases - design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance and decommissioning, ensuring a robust and effective “Asset Integrity” framework.

The certification applies to Saipem’s entire offshore asset portfolio, including construction vessels, drilling ships and platforms, floating production and storage units, as well as related onboard equipment – such as pipe-handling systems, cranes, mobile equipment and ROVs – and support activities at logistics bases and offices.

The audit confirmed the strength of Saipem’s asset management processes and their high level of control, thanks to a system that ensures real-time monitoring of safety barriers and operations, supported by indicators to prevent any risk of major incidents, according to the company.

“DNV’s certification demonstrates the consistency of Saipem’s organizational model with the group’s geographical and operational complexity and reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to efficiency, safety and sustainability in asset management, strengthening Saipem’s role as a reliable partner for clients and stakeholders,” Saipem said.