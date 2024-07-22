ABS Grants AIP for CLS Wind's Offshore Wind Installation Technology

Classification society ABS announced it has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Houston-based CLS Wind for its innovative wind turbine assembly system.

The patented elevator style assembly system promises easier, safer and faster wind turbine and nacelle installation and maintenance, without the use of large cranes and heavy-lift barges or vessels.

ABS said it completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“This is an exciting milestone for CLS Wind and domestic renewable energy production. ABS is committed to supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry, helping our partners and clients throughout the full life cycle of their projects,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

“As an American company working on a unique solution to solve some of the pressing issues that are affecting the offshore wind market, we appreciate ABS’ support for the AIP process and visit to our industrial demo unit. In the renewable energy market, it is important that we work together to find solutions that lower the cost and increase installation efficiencies to support offshore wind energy production, and we are delighted to be working with ABS in these technologies,” said Kent A. Johnson, CEO of CLS Wind.

ABS attended a demonstration of a 1:5 scale prototype of the elevator style wind turbine assembly system from CLS Wind. (L to R) Jason Folsom, ABS Director, Business Development; Andres Garcia, CLS Wind Chief Technology Officer; Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables; Kent Johnson, CLS Wind CEO; Lars Samuelsson, ABS Manager, Global Offshore Renewables. (Photo: ABS)

