ABS Grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Technology

Classification society ABS informs it has granted approval in principle (AIP) to solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology developed by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME).

Granting of AIP follows two joint development projects between ABS and DSME, the latest to develop SOFC technology to replace at least one of three diesel generators typically on board a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

ABS said it is now working with DSME on future research and development areas to be carried out during detailed design and testing of the SOFC technology.

“Fuel cells are an important technology in the development of next generation marine propulsion systems and can make a significant contribution to the industry’s decarbonization ambitions. We are proud to be able to support DSME in developing this system and realizing its potential,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

Dr. Dong-kyu Choi, DSME Executive Vice President, said, "We have completed the conceptual design, including how to effectively deploy fuel cell systems in a limited space and utilize them safely through joint development projects with ABS, and these joint research results will serve as a cornerstone for future design and test evaluation.”