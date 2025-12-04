Conrad Shipyard and SHI to Advance US LNG Bunkering

Conrad Shipyard and Samsung Heavy Industries have agreed to a collaborative framework to jointly explore opportunities in the rapidly expanding U.S. LNG bunkering market.

Under the agreement, Conrad and SHI will work together to evaluate and pursue technical, commercial, and market-based initiatives that support the design, construction, and deployment of LNG bunkering vessels tailored for U.S. regulatory and operational requirements.

Conrad’s extensive experience navigating regulatory requirements associated with LNG bunkering vessel design, engineering, and construction combined with SHI’s state-of-the-art LNG technology is expected to greatly enhance the U.S. LNG market.

A representative of SHI stated, “Through this collaboration, we expect to enter the U.S. LNG bunkering market while also contributing to the revitalization of the U.S. shipbuilding industry.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Samsung Heavy Industries,” said Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman, Conrad Shipyard. “This MOU reﬂects Conrad’s focus on driving innovation in the U.S. maritime sector and positions both organizations to develop advanced LNG bunkering vessels tailored to meet market demand.”



