ABS Grants Approval for HMD’s LCO2 Cargo Containment System

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted an approval in principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for the design of cargo containment system for a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier.

HMD developed a cargo containment system optimized for a 35,000 cbm LCO2 carrier using new cargo tank materials.

Ahead of issuing the AiP, ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements for liquefied gas carriers.

“Capturing and transporting carbon are key components in the carbon value chain for the global energy transition. ABS understands that these efforts require collaboration, and we are delighted to work with innovators like HMD to advance containment technologies for LCO2,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The response to climate change will be a new opportunity for the shipbuilding industry. Through this development of liquefied CO2 carrier, we will further enhance our competitiveness in the future eco-friendly shipbuilding market that leads carbon neutrality.

“In particular, through this project, our company has acquired all the lineups required by the market, from 7.5K cbm to 35K cbm and satisfying various design requirements,” added Dong-Jin Lee, Head of Initial Design Division at HMD.