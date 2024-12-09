Latin America’s First Fully Electric Tugboat Launched

Sanmar ends 2024 strong with the launch of the first fully electric tugboat to operate in Latin America.

Ordered by SAAM Towage, the new tug is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA 2500SX design from naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and is the eighth fully electric tug Sanmar has built.

The tug built for SAAM Towage measures 25.4 x 12.86m with a draft of 5.55m, and with a installed battery capacity 3,616 kWh can achieve a bollard pull ahead of at least 70 tonnes and a speed of 11 knots.

“This is the third opportunity that SAAM Towage inks with our SANMAR partners for the construction of sustainable powered solutions for our clients," said Pablo Caceres, Sustainability and Development Director of SAAM Towage. "This time under an agreement with Chilean Oil Company ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo) with whom we share the vision of future, the set afloat marks a major milestone of our tugboat and launches the set to run, commissioning and acceptance trials process.”

ElectRA tugs, which are already being operated in North America and Europe, are available in a range of sizes (19-28m) and power outputs (40-85 TBP).