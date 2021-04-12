ABS Grants Its Software Quality Management Notation for OOS Serooskerke Semi-sub

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted its Integrated Software Quality Management (ISQM) notation to OOS Serooskerke one of the world’s largest semi-submersible, heavy-lift crane platforms.

The ABS Integrated Software Quality Management (ISQM) notation recognizes OOS' risk-based approach to critical software control safety systems.

ABS said that key operational software on the ABS-classed OOS Serooskerke, a 138m-long vessel with hotel capacity for 750 people, has undergone failure mode effects and criticality analysis as well as thorough functional testing.

The vessel’s power management, dynamic positioning, ballast and bilge and loading computer systems have all been evaluated in accordance with the ABS Guide for Integrated Software Quality Management.

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology said: "Due to the specialized, heavy-lift operations this vessel will undertake, all the systems evaluated by ABS are critical to the safety of both personnel and the asset. As the load is picked up, the ballast must be shifted quickly to maintain stability, so the software must achieve a high degree of reliability throughout its lifespan.

"The ABS ISQM process provides a framework to allow the identification and mitigation of software-related issues that could negatively affect the safety of a unit and its crew. It is one of the only viable software quality notations on the market and is an example of how the nature of class is evolving beyond steel and physical systems into the safety of systems that you cannot see and cannot touch."

Dragan Maslovar, New Builds Director, OOS International BV: "I cannot say that we’ve learned the hard way the importance and full meaning of the ISQM notation only because we were lucky when, due to VCS and DPS software failure and, connected with poor commissioning and FMEA, one vessel suddenly lost control and start running on her own.

"Only thanks to good luck and crew readiness and preparedness was an accident avoided. Since then, we have decided that all our new buildings will have the ISQM Notation for all of the important software installed on board,” said Dragan Maslovar, New Builds Director, OOS International BV.

ABS said that its ISQM process and notation provides a framework to coordinate and control the way software development, integration and maintenance are managed throughout the life of the equipment.