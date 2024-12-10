EPS Extends eSAIL Installation on Newbuild Tanker

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has strengthened its collaboration with bound4blue by contracting three 22-meter high eSAIL suction sails. The fully autonomous Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) will be installed on a newbuild MR Tanker from New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu Province, China in late 2025.



This agreement follows EPS’s first project with bound4blue earlier this year, which involved retrofitting three eSAILs on Pacific Sentinel, a 50,000dwt vessel, in February.



Supporting decarbonization

bound4blue is experiencing a surge in orders for its DNV Type Approved system, which works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate propulsive efficiency. This helps reduce vessel fuel use, OPEX and emissions to air, while also enhancing regulatory compliance.

In 2024 alone, bound4blue saw exponential growth, increasing from four projects on the orderbook to fourteen, with four installations up and running. EPS’s decision to incorporate eSAIL technology aligns with its broader decarbonization strategy, which includes dual-fuel vessels, biofuels, voyage optimization systems, and carbon capture technologies.



Achieving ambitions

Commenting on the agreement, Daniel Mann, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at bound4blue says: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating once again with EPS, one of the leaders at the forefront of the shipping industry’s green transformation. Their adoption of our eSAIL technology not only reflects their commitment to greener shipping but also paves the way for broader industry adoption of Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems. These systems offer a proven, mechanically simple solution to reduce emissions, cut costs, and meet regulatory requirements such as FuelEU Maritime, CII, and EU ETS. We are thrilled to support EPS in achieving its ambitious sustainability goals.”



Flexible benefits

Singapore-headquartered EPS manages an extensive fleet comprising over 300 vessels with a combined DWT of 31 million. The flexibility of bound4blue’s eSAILs makes it suitable for both newbuilds and retrofits across diverse vessel types, including, but not limited to, Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels.