ABS, GTT and DHT Developing LNG-fueled VLCC Design

ABS, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and DHT Holdings, Inc. signed a joint development project (JDP) to optimize a new, very large crude carrier (VLCC) with liquified natural gas (LNG) propulsion that meets Class and statutory requirements.

The dual fuel vessel is intended to provide flexibility for operations and to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The agreement—signed at the Gastech 2023 conference in Singapore—will see ABS, GTT and DHT focus on optimizing the VLCC design, exploring the total cost of operation by analyzing the operating profile and fuel availability at frequently visited ports. The companies will also collaborate on subjects such as LNG fuel volume, tank size optimization and impact on regulatory measures such as carbon intensity indicator (CII).

“LNG has significant potential to improve the emissions performance of vessels, including VLCCs. Flexibility afforded by dual fuel operations combined with the potential for improved CII rating may well contribute to a longer lifespan and increase appeal to charterers. ABS is proud to be able to use our experience to contribute to this important JDP,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “GTT is delighted to join forces with ABS and DHT Holdings, experts in their respective domains. This JDP aims to develop the future of crude oil transportation with the most advanced environmentally efficient VLCC design. The cutting-edge membrane technology pioneered by GTT provides the sought-after flexibility for ship-owners as well as the optimal solution to facilitate a seamless transition into a carbon-neutral future."

“We are pleased to collaborate with ABS and GTT in this Joint Development Project, aimed at enhancing the LNG dual fuel VLCC design. This strategic partnership is expected to optimize this design of a LNG DF VLCC with membrane-type tanks, by leveraging the expertise of the stakeholders of the JDP,” said Svenn Magne Edvardsen, DHT Ship Management (Singapore), Managing Director.