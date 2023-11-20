ABS and Hanwha Ocean Partner on Digital Shipbuilding Technologies

Classification society ABS and shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean signed a strategic framework agreement to advance the digital transformation of shipbuilding.

Under the agreement, ABS and Hanwha Ocean formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., will work together conducting joint development projects aimed at examining digital technologies related to smart yards and smart ships with a focus on safety, cyber resilience, autonomous, remote-control and smart functions developed by Hanwha Ocean. The agreement will also look at ways to improve and optimize shipyard operations.

“The use of new technologies is driving shipyard production into new and exciting frontiers, using smart features to improve the health, safety and quality processes in shipyards. Smart ships are incorporating tools such as augmented reality/virtual reality, 3D plan review, simulation and modeling, digital twins and others. The need to advance safety and quality as part of this technology revolution is where ABS comes in, and we are proud to support Hanwha Ocean in this journey,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Joong Kyoo Kang, Hanwha Ocean Vice President and Head of R&D Institute, said: “ABS has carried out a lot of verification work in the smart yard and smart ship fields. We look forward to working together on exciting projects such as the safe and economic operation of HS4, our own smart ship solution.”