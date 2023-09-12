ABS Joins Project to Develop 40K cbm LCO2 Carrier

Maritime classification society ABS has joined a pioneering joint industry project (JIP) to collaborate on the development of a detailed design of a 40K cbm liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier that meets Class and statutory requirements with Ecolog Services Ltd. (ECOLOG), Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. and Babcock International Liquid Gas Equipment (LGE).

According to ABS, the ultimate design will maximize energy integration and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while being cargo versatile and capable of offshore offloading, as in the direct injection of liquid CO2.

“Transporting liquified CO2 is a critical part of the carbon value chain. This requires a new type of vessel, and ABS is proud to use our deep industry insight to support this group of leading players in developing such an important new asset for ECOLOG,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Dr. Panos Deligiannis, ECOLOG Head of Shipping said: "ECOLOG is a mid-stream CCUS service provider, building, owning and operating ships and terminals used to connect emitters safely and cost effectively to permanent storage and or re-use it sites.

This joint industry project between Hanwha, American Bureau of Shipping, Babcock, and ECOLOG brings together experts in their respective fields who aspire to provide in-depth knowledge to the transportation of CO2 and support the CCUS market with design and operational standards.

"This is a first of its kind scientific work focusing on large scale CO2 ship transport which is much needed for the delivery of the Paris Agreement. At ECOLOG we are thrilled to be part of this joint endeavor, and we expect that this will encourage similar winning synergies in future."

“Hanwha Ocean is expecting to develop the optimum ship design of large LCO2 carriers through this JIP and to be one step ahead of our competitors in terms of shipbuilding technology. Hanwha Ocean will maintain its unique competitiveness for the technology and quality in the field of liquefied gas carriers such as LNG and LPG carriers,” said Sang-Don Kang, Hanwha Ocean Head of Basic Design Department.