ABS Launches Emissions Reporting Tool

Classification society ABS said it has launched a new digital emissions monitoring tool that allows shipowners and operators to input and monitor their IMO Data Collection System (DCS) and EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) review process.

The ABS Emissions Reporter application tracks the status of the verification process and, once the data has been verified by ABS engineering, makes it simple to export the results and submit to the appropriate organization.

The tool is the latest digitally-enabled support for environmental compliance launched by ABS, which unveiled the ABS Environmental Monitor sustainability solution in February, both part of the ABS My Digital Fleet risk management platform. ABS Emissions Reporter seamlessly connects with ABS Environmental Monitor.

Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability, said, “Shipowners are faced with a significant degree of new environmental regulation, making managing fleet compliance more challenging than ever before. ABS is committed to supporting the industry meet its environmental challenges and this application is the latest evidence of that. It streamlines environmental compliance, making the complex process simple, seamless and straightforward to deliver.”

Once registered, ship managers are able to upload IMO DCS and EU MRV vessel details, reporting data and supporting documents through the application’s user interface.