ABS Platform Offers Advanced Weather Forecasting

ABS announced it is adding on-demand, high-resolution historical and forecast weather data on its ABS My Digital Fleet risk management platform together with weather service provider Meteomatics.

This latest addition to the ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program unlocks weather data that enables actionable insights for users to help them understand and lower fuel consumption, improving bunker costs and carbon intensity levels, the classification society said. Additionally, the potential structural impacts from weather exposure during a ship’s voyage are also surfaced helping to better understand and reduce risk.

ABS My Digital Fleet is a customizable risk management platform that seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. The ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program nurtures an ecosystem of intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform.

“When it comes to voyage performance and charter party compliance, up-to-date weather data plays a key role. We are now able to overlay the most up-to-date weather data on the map and have on-demand forecasts for voyages. This allows for operations to react by adjusting timetables and routes, providing efficiencies in fuel consumption, optimizing ordered speed, increasing reliability in arrival times and improving navigational safety,” said Smarty Mathew John, ABS Vice President of Digital Solutions.

“Meteomatics is the perfect match for ABS due to our powerful hyperlocal weather data with high accuracy forecasts, which when combined with ABS’ machine-learning capabilities on ABS My Digital Fleet, will be a game-changer for the maritime industry in its journey towards digitalization and decarbonization,” said Dr. Martin Fengler, Founder and CEO of Meteomatics.