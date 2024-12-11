Global Maritime Safety Enhanced by Iridium Certus GMDSS

Iridium Communications Inc. announced the service launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS, a generational advancement in maritime satellite communication safety services.

Iridium Certus GMDSS, the only truly global GMDSS service available, features distress alert, safety voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI); includes additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS), and provides the fastest weather-resilient broadband service available for conducting ships' business when other systems are blocked or unavailable. This combination of capabilities creates a cost-efficient and performance advantage unmatched in the industry, making Iridium Certus GMDSS the ideal critical connectivity service needed for any ship's hybrid network system. By adding Iridium GMDSS to the already powerful capabilities of Iridium Certus, mariners can now take advantage of the most robust communication and safety maritime solution on the market.

Iridium Certus terminals now deliver GMDSS, LRIT, and SSAS capabilities through a single, versatile, and reliable antenna, giving fleets the ability to cut data costs and streamline their installed bridge unit equipment. Currently, the Lars Thrane LT-4200S has received its Marine Equipment Directive (MED) wheelmark, a critical certification milestone, and is available to the market, while other industry-leading equipment manufacturers such as Cobham Satcom, Intellian, and Thales are expected to introduce a combination of Iridium Certus 700 and 200 GMDSS solutions over the forthcoming months.

As the only satellite GMDSS safety solution made available to every part of the world's oceans, Iridium Certus GMDSS also provides both broadband and midband voice and data services, allowing mariners to tailor their communication needs to their specific situation.

"We're incredibly excited to provide mariners a ready-to-implement service that not only meets industry standards of required safety equipment, but streamlines their overall communications onboard," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "As the maritime industry constantly experiences new challenges and desires new advancements in technology, Iridium will continue to develop dependable and robust solutions for the seafarer. With over 25 years of providing life-saving services, we're proud to have a solution such as Iridium Certus GMDSS be on the forefront of that continuous innovation."

SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) class vessels are required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to install GMDSS equipment on board. If a vessel experiences a distress situation, by simply pushing the red DISTRESS button on an Iridium GMDSS terminal, a Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) is automatically alerted of the vessel's position, information and emergency. Within 30 seconds of receiving the distress call, the terminal automatically calls the RCC using Iridium Safety Voice, allowing crew to give swift and precise information to the RCC on their situation. The combination of GMDSS, LRIT and SSAS with companion services for Ku and Ka-band broadband systems into a single terminal delivers unprecedented safety and cost savings for a vessel's hybrid communications system.