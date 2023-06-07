ABS Publishes Requirements for Hydrogen-Fueled Vessels

ABS has claimed a first with the publication of an expansive set of requirements to guide the industry in the use of hydrogen-fueled vessels.

The ABS Requirements for Hydrogen Fueled Vessels offers the industry a risk assessment framework for introducing hydrogen as marine fuel to their fleet.

The publication is a continuation of ABS' attention to the alternative fuel, building upon projects such as the ABS-classed, Glosten-designed hydrogen-fueled research vessel for the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. ABS has also supported vessels such as Veer Voyage, a wind-powered containership with auxiliary fuel cell propulsion that utilizes green hydrogen as fuel, by leveraging the risk assessment defined in the new ABS document.

ABS is also leading a study for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) on key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping. The multi-year project is focused not only on hydrogen but also on sustainability technologies such as wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication and other alternative fuels such as ammonia and biofuels.

“ABS is working with leading organizations to support the safe development and use of hydrogen as a marine fuel. Of the alternative fuels being considered in the clean energy transition, hydrogen is one of the potential zero-emission fuel sources. The requirements we have developed are a key step toward supporting vessels on their decarbonization journey,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.



