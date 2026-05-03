World's Largest Sailing Yacht Named in France

Orient Express Corinthian, the world's largest sailing yacht, has been named in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The vessel is the result of a collaboration between Orient Express and Chantiers de l'Atlantique. She is the first cruise ship equipped with the SolidSail wind propulsion system, developed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Her three rigs, each spanning 1,500 m² and rising to over 320 feet, are fully automated and capable of delivering 100% wind-powered propulsion in favorable conditions. Rotating through 360 degrees, they maintain optimal trim on any point of sail, whatever the wind direction. With carbon masts that cant to 70 degrees - the ship clears the world's great bridges without difficulty.

Flying the French flag, the vessel is 220-meters long and will sail her inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Sea trials conducted in February 2026 confirmed her performance: in 20 knots of wind, this vessel made 12 knots under sail alone - a first for a ship of this size. This system is complemented by hybrid LNG propulsion and numerous energy efficiency features, earning her the best EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) rating in her class, far ahead of any other vessel of comparable size.

An AI-assisted detection system continuously monitors for marine mammals and objects in the water to reduce collision risk. Dynamic positioning preserves the seabed by doing away with the need to anchor.

Orient Express Corinthian’s interiors draw on the golden age of travel, the age of the Orient Express train and the great ocean liners, rendered in a spare, contemporary idiom. For this vessel entirely built in France, close to 2,000 craftsmen, artists and ateliers, led by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, contributed to shaping the project to bespoke specifications, following the vision set by architect Maxime d'Angeac, Orient Express Creative Director.

Orient Express Corinthian accommodates 54 suites, ranging from 45 to 230 m², distributed across four decks. Each suite features a 3.6-meter panoramic window and deckhead heights raised by 25 cm above current industry standards. Leathers, precious wood veneers and marbles compose an interior of quiet refinement. A dedicated butler attends each cabin.

Five restaurants and private dining rooms are placed under the culinary direction of multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno. Eight bars, including an Art Deco speakeasy, a 115-seat cabaret and a recording studio complete the offering. The vessel also features a Guerlain spa, a 16.5-metre swimming lane, a pool and a marina. All are offered on a fully inclusive basis.

Orient Express Corinthian's sister ship, Orient Express Olympian, is currently being fitted out following her launch on 17 April 2026.



