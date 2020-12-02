ABS Publishes Sustainability Guide

Classification society ABS has published the Guide for Sustainability Notations aiming to help marine and offshore operators meet the environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ABS has also launched two new sustainability notations, SUSTAIN-1 and SUSTAIN-2, to help marine and offshore operators demonstrate alignment with the SDGs and establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.

“We are responding to the growing interest in the SDGs from the maritime industry. The Guide demonstrates how sustainability can be directly linked to design and operations. It also provides a vehicle for demonstrating the sustainability of vessels to the investor side, which is increasingly vital,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability. “The optional notations align with the industry’s initiatives for green and sustainable financing and operations.”

The UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the 17 SDGs, aims to provide a blueprint for a transition to a healthier planet. With specific targets, the Goals, as applicable to the maritime industry, address areas such as waste streams, air emissions, energy efficiency, ship recycling, low-carbon fuels and human element considerations.

The Guide focuses on sustainability aspects of vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. These include: pollution and waste; coastal and marine ecosystems; energy efficiency and performance monitoring; low-carbon fuels; human-centered design; and asset recycling.