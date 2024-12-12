Anemoi names Clare Urmston as new CEO

Anemoi Marine Technologies has today announced that Clare Urmston has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

After holding a number of executive and non-executive positions within the manufacturing, healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods sectors, Clare Urmston joined Anemoi in March 2020 as its Chief Financial Officer and, in May 2024, became Chief Operating Officer as part of the company’s growth into Asia.

She replaces Kim Diederichsen who is stepping down as CEO after more than five years in the role.

“It is a real privilege to lead Anemoi at this exciting time for both the company and for the maritime industry. Ship owners and charterers are looking for viable solutions to help them on their decarbonisation journeys and Anemoi’s award-winning Rotor Sails have already showcased the incredible benefits of wind propulsion, both in cost savings and efficiency gains,” said Clare Urmston.

“It is an honour to champion both Anemoi and maritime’s renewable energy sector as we all strive for a more sustainable future, together. I would also like to thank Kim Diederichsen for the knowledge, dedication and passion he brought to Anemoi as a leading advocate for wind power and Rotor Sails. He has helped build Anemoi into one of the most renowned providers of wind-propulsion technology in the shipping industry today, and has placed us in a solid position for future growth and expansion globally. From a personal perspective, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with Kim over the last five years,” she added.

Kim Diederichsen shared, “My time at Anemoi has been so rewarding, seeing the company successfully grow ten times over in both employees and new projects. In my five years at Anemoi I witnessed first-hand how the industry really took to Rotor Sail technology and wind propulsion. It’s been fantastic to be a part of and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Anemoi. I will be championing the team from my next adventure.”

Anemoi has seen substantial growth over the past few years as ship owners look to harness wind power through the company’s tailored Rotor Sails, also known as Flettner Rotors, to help propel their vessels through renewable wind energy.

The company has recently collaborated with Berge Bulk to install four 35 m-tall Rotor Sails onboard the 388,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier Berge Neblina, as well as TR Lady Shipping to install three 24 m-tall Rotor Sails onboard the 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier TR Lady. Anemoi has also announced partnerships with U-Ming Marine, NS United and Vale to bring more Rotor Sails to some of the world’s biggest vessels.