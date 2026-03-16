ABS Reflects on Technology, Innovation Growth in Southeast Asia

At the annual meeting of the ABS Southeast Asia Regional Committee, ABS Chairman and CEO John McDonald offered a message to maritime and offshore industry leaders from Singapore and across Southeast Asia.

“Rapid technology innovation and autonomous systems are transforming shipping into a highly connected, data-driven industry. ABS is responding by investing in our technology capabilities and expanding the value we can bring across the entire maritime ecosystem," he said.

“The shipping industry faces significant pressures from global economics, geopolitical shifts, and shipyard capacity constraints. ABS is well-positioned to support the industry in Southeast Asia through this era of accelerated change," he added. "We are expanding our regional investments to deliver advanced technology, engineering services, and survey operations capabilities to our clients and members here. This includes a new Operation Center in Singapore to support expanded remote survey capabilities in the Pacific region, alongside our existing investments in world-class technology and sustainability capabilities here.”

Members welcomed Hor Weng Yew, Managing Director and CEO of Pacific Carriers Limited, who has taken over as chairman of the committee.

“This forum plays a critical role in bringing together industry leaders to drive operational excellence in global shipping and connect with ABS specialists for insights on addressing the industry's challenges in one of the globe's most strategic maritime centers," Yew said.

ABS is the leading Class for owners in Singapore and the South Pacific region and holds the number one position in orderbook share in both. The ABS fleet has grown to 312 million gross tons, a leading position globally. McDonald updated the members on ABS’ industry-leading fleet safety performance, which underpins its focus on safety and its mission.