ABS Releases Nuclear-Ready Notation for Marine, Offshore Assets

ABS announced the release of the ABS Nuclear-Ready Notation, an industry first classification notation for marine and offshore assets designed to support future conversion to nuclear energy.

The notation is featured in the latest ABS document, the Guide for Nuclear Ready Applications for Marine and Offshore.

The notation offers a practical mechanism to help with preserving long-term flexibility, reducing the risk of major redesign later in an asset's life cycle, and demonstrating that future nuclear conversion has been addressed in accordance with ABS requirements. This supports assets in operation using conventional power arrangements such as diesel-electric, battery-electric, or other non-nuclear systems with a way to plan ahead for nuclear adoption while continuing to operate on current power systems.

Readiness considerations evaluated under the notation may include space allocation, structural arrangements, system interfaces, safety-related features and other design elements needed to support a future nuclear conversion. The notation signals that future nuclear conversion has been built into the design approach from the outset rather than treated as a distant or aspirational concept.