ABS and Saronic to Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

ABS and US defense engineering company Saronic Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore autonomous technologies for maritime applications.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for both organizations to collaborate on projects related to improving technical requirements for autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and classification services for Saronic's autonomous capabilities.

In July, Saronic entered a partnership with Vigor Marine Group focused on rapidly advancing the delivery of autonomous maritime capabilities and strengthening operational support for defense and commercial customers.

Earlier this year, Saronic announced two new ASV designs: the 40-foot Mirage and the 60-foot Cipher. The vessels are designed to support a broad range of autonomous maritime missions and follow the six-foot Spyglass, 14-foot Cutlass and 24-foot Corsair, as well as the recently introduced medium unmanned surface vessel Marauder.

Saronic takes a vertically integrated approach in which hardware, software, and autonomy are developed in-house to work seamlessly together.



