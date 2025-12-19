HD KSOE Enlists GTT for Tank Design of New LNG Carrier

GTT has secured an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The LNG carrier will be built by the shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) on behalf of the ship-owner Hyundai Glovis.

With a total capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel’s cryogenic tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.