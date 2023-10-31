ABS and Sea Forrest Collaborate on Maritime Electrification Tech

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Sea Forrest Power Solutions (Sea Forrest), a subsidiary of BH Global, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive advancements in cutting-edge maritime electrification technologies.

Supported by the new ABS Electrification Center in Singapore, the agreement will cover projects for electric vessels, shore charging infrastructure, along with related industry standards and marine classification requirements, ABS

ABS and Sea Forrest also intend to collaborate on a project to study the pertinent safety considerations for the development of fire-resilient battery room or enclosure designs.

“ABS is well-positioned to use our deep industry knowledge to advance emerging battery technologies and shore power connection technologies to understand the risks of electrified vessels and to support infrastructure planning as ports become increasingly electrified and connected. We look forward to working together with innovators such as Sea Forrest to enhance the safety of the maritime industry and bring about a smooth transition to clean energy,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

Sea Forrest CEO George Lee said: “We are excited to partner with ABS to drive innovation and safety in maritime electrification technology. Sea Forrest is proud to contribute our technical expertise, operational insights, and practical experiences in battery and energy storage applications on board electric and hybrid-powered vessels. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing cleaner energy solutions in the maritime sector, and we are eager to work alongside ABS and other industry leaders to make our oceans more sustainable and our vessels safer and more efficient.”