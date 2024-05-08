ABS and Seatrium Partner on Decarbonization and Energy Transition

U.S.-based classification ABS on Wednesday announced it is expanding its partnership with Singaporean shipbuilding group Seatrium to advance cutting-edge marine and technology projects that target decarbonization and energy transition in the marine and offshore sectors.

The newly signed three-year Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) entitled “Accelerating Decarbonization and Energy Transition” is a foundation for further collaboration on a succession of state-of-the-art projects under four broad themes: decarbonization, electrification, new energies and digital transformation, ABS said. The agreement aims to support the commercialization of a broad range of innovative technological advancements and solutions, green retrofit products and services such as carbon capture, electrification and energy efficiency measures.

“Together, ABS and Seatrium have a remarkable history of pioneering the technological frontiers in the marine and offshore industries. Our shared vision for the future, combined with our twin cultures of innovation and collaboration mean we are well placed to safely deliver the rapid technological advance our industry needs if we are to meet emissions targets and capitalize on the opportunities offered by decarbonization and digitalization,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, said, “Seatrium is making significant strides in our visionary approach to engineering a sustainable, low-carbon energy future. This progress is achievable through pivotal industry collaborations with organizations like ABS. We are more than just partners; we are natural allies united by a shared mission and driven by a powerful vision for a sustainable future. ABS and Seatrium have achieved great successes through our previous collaborations, and we are committed to harnessing our distinct strengths and capabilities to push the boundaries and transform the way we approach decarbonization, energy transition, and digital transformation.”

The TCA is the latest step in a long running collaboration between ABS and Seatrium, which has seen the two companies deliver a succession of pioneering industry firsts. ABS recognized Seatrium as the first shipyard group to deploy smart technologies in its operations, in compliance with the ABS Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards, and the ADMARINE 686 was the world’s first self-elevating drilling unit (SEDU) to be awarded the ABS SMART (SHM) notation.