JA Moody Announces Partnership with New Heritage Capital

JA Moody, a maritime supplier of fluid control valves, actuators, strainers, parts and services to the United States Navy and Commercial Marine industry, today announced a strategic partnership and investment from New Heritage Capital ("Heritage"), a Boston-based private equity firm specializing in founder-owned businesses.

The investment was structured using Heritage's Private IPO solution, which preserves operational control for JA Moody's management while providing capital for accelerated growth. Terms of the transaction, which included Moody Marine Services, the company’s technical services division, were not disclosed.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our company's history," said Lisa Smith, CEO of JA Moody. "Our unwavering commitment to service excellence and innovation will be amplified through our collaboration with New Heritage Capital. We're expanding our footprint nationally and establishing a board with senior industry advisors, while maintaining our core executive team — myself as CEO, Greg Buzan as COO of JA Moody and Kevin Thibault as President of Moody Marine Service."

Smith also acknowledged the retirement of Frank Buzan, the company's former CEO and principal owner, who led the organization for more than 35 years. “We thank Frank for his leadership and vision throughout the past four decades, putting the company in a strong position for its next phase of growth,” said Smith.

Mark Jrolf, Managing Senior Partner at Heritage, added, "JA Moody's integrated solutions and deep industry expertise have established them as a leader in maritime services. We're excited to support their continued growth and expansion."