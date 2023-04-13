ABS Wavesight Partners with ActZero on Maritime Cybersecurity

ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today announced a new alliance with ActZero, a managed detection and response (MDR) service provider, to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks.

ActZero will provide cybersecurity protection to ABS Wavesight clients alongside ABS Wavesight’s portfolio of vessel and voyage management tools.

“Offering ABS Wavesight users a cyber solution is not just a natural next step; it’s a necessary one,” said Paul Sells, CEO of ABS Wavesight. “While digitalized ships can offer powerful insights that help operators improve compliance and manage their journeys, connected IT systems come with risks—especially in today’s landscape. ActZero has deep knowledge of that landscape, and its comprehensive services and commitment to keeping up with hackers’ changing techniques will help ensure maritime organizations are aware of any threats to their operations and ready to respond.”

“Cyber criminals worldwide have set their sights on disrupting critical infrastructure, and we've learned the maritime sector is a prime target,” said Sameer Bhalotra, cofounder and CEO of ActZero. “We're thrilled to combine ActZero's proven cybersecurity solution with ABS Wavesight's new technology and join forces to stop cyberattacks on the world’s most critical maritime businesses.”