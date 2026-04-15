RightShip Welcomes David Finch as Chief Commercial Officer

RightShip, a maritime digital platform for safety, sustainability, and supply chain risk management and assurance, continues to strengthen its leadership team as part of its ongoing evolution and growth strategy.

Over recent years, RightShip has expanded beyond its traditional strengths in vetting and inspections to deliver more connected, insight-led, and customer-centric solutions to the maritime supply chain. As the organization evolves, building the rightl eadership capability remains central to enabling this transformation.

As part of this evolution, RightShip has progressively strengthened its executive leadership across key areas of the business. Earlier this year, Heejeong Hong joined as Chief Transformation Officer to lead enterprise-wide strategy and transformation initiatives. More recently, Graham Fisher joined as Chief Technology Officer, enabling Marlon Grech to transition from his dual role as Chief Product and Technology Officer to focus fully on accelerating product innovation and delivery.

As part of this continued evolution, David Finch will join RightShip as Chief Commercial Officer on May 1, 2026.

In this role, David will lead RightShip’s global commercial organization, with responsibility across sales, partnerships, customer success, marketing, and all aspects of go-to-market. His focus will be on strengthening customer centricity across the organization, accelerating growth, and ensuring RightShip continues to deliver insight-led value to its customers.

He brings global experience across technology, data, and commercial leadership, with a strong track record of scaling go-to-market organizations, deepening customer relationships, and delivering sustainable growth.