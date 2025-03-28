ABS Wavesight Summit Brings Together Stakeholders and Experts

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, proudly hosted its Vision and Value Summit in Singapore. The event brought together users of ABS Wavesight software products, industry stakeholders, and regional experts for a day of collaboration, innovation, and discussions.

The event served as a platform for users and other industry stakeholders to connect with leaders and product teams across ABS and ABS Wavesight. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions focused on addressing critical issues, such as regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainability, while exploring how cutting-edge software can drive smarter, more resilient maritime operations.

During the summit, ABS Wavesight unveiled recent product updates, showcasing enhancements to its software portfolio, consisting of Nautical Systems, Carbon Diligence and eLogs, designed to empower users with greater insight, efficiency and performance. Live demonstrations highlighted how these advancements can seamlessly integrate into daily operations, reinforcing ABS Wavesight’s role in navigating industry complexities.

The event also spotlighted ABS Wavesight’s deep ties to the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on delivering technology solutions tailored to local needs.