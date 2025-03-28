Marine Link
Saturday, March 29, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

ABS Wavesight Summit Brings Together Stakeholders and Experts

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2025

Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO, speaking at the Vision and Value Summit in Singapore. Credit: ABS Wavesight

Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO, speaking at the Vision and Value Summit in Singapore. Credit: ABS Wavesight

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, proudly hosted its Vision and Value Summit in Singapore. The event brought together users of ABS Wavesight software products, industry stakeholders, and regional experts for a day of collaboration, innovation, and discussions.

The event served as a platform for users and other industry stakeholders to connect with leaders and product teams across ABS and ABS Wavesight. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions focused on addressing critical issues, such as regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainability, while exploring how cutting-edge software can drive smarter, more resilient maritime operations. 

During the summit, ABS Wavesight unveiled recent product updates, showcasing enhancements to its software portfolio, consisting of Nautical Systems, Carbon Diligence and eLogs, designed to empower users with greater insight, efficiency and performance. Live demonstrations highlighted how these advancements can seamlessly integrate into daily operations, reinforcing ABS Wavesight’s role in navigating industry complexities.

The event also spotlighted ABS Wavesight’s deep ties to the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on delivering technology solutions tailored to local needs. 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Training Beyond Generations:

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week