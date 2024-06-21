ACBL Announces Reorganization Plan

Jeffersonville, Ind. based marine transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) announced a reorganization of its business units and leadership team.

The company, a leader in U.S. inland barge transportation, said the moves are "designed to enhance and optimize operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and ensure successful execution of ACBL’s fleet strategy".

Patrick Sutton, who previously served as chief operating officer (COO), will assume the new role of senior vice president (SVP) of fleet development and strategy, responsible for vessel reliability, leasing, building and acquisitions. Sutton will also lead ACBL's new barge pooling business segment.

Taking over as COO is Brent Cervenka, who joins ACBL from previous roles at Target, Amazon, Pitney Bowes and most recently Pandion Logistics. As COO, he will oversee logistics and network operations, vessel operations, fleet and facility operations, safety and operational training.

In addition, ACBL said it will reorganize its dry cargo division with the planned retirement of the division's SVP Bob Blocker in June 2025. Blocker will work closely with the dry cargo team and newly hired chief commercial officer (CCO) Ricky Stover over the next year until his official retirement.

In the new CCO role, Stover will be responsible for all non liquid commercial activity, business development, mergers and acquisitions. HE brings 20+ years of transportation industry experience in the rail and trucking sectors, most recently serving as a sales and marketing officer at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway

Further, Jeff Carman has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing, and will be responsible for all dry cargo markets, except grain which will continue to be led by Rich McCarty.

"This reorganization confirms our commitment to building a strong and diversified team capable of executing our strategic initiatives. With ACBL and industry veteran Patrick Sutton leading our fleet development strategy and Brent Cervenka joining us as chief operating officer, we are well-positioned to continue our transformation journey and build on our operational excellence," said ACBL's chief executive officer Mike Ellis.

"The addition of Ricky Stover as chief commercial officer and the promotion of Jeff Carman to vice president of sales and marketing mark another crucial phase in our transformational journey. Their expertise and leadership will drive us toward achieving our long-term strategy and reinforcing our position as the trusted leader in marine transportation," Ellis continued.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Bob Blocker for his invaluable contributions and dedicated service. We look forward to celebrating his remarkable career as he transitions into retirement.”