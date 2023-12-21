ACBL Names Schappell SVP of Logistics & Network Operations

Jeffersonville, Ind. based marine transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) announced Steve Schappell has been appointed Senior Vice President of Logistics and Network Operations after entering the role on an interim basis in September.

Schappell, who joined ACBL in July 2021 as Vice President of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement, was selected for the position over several external candidates, the company said.

Reporting directly to ACBL CEO Mike Ellis, Schappell is responsible for ACBL's Fleets, Terminals, and Interchange business unit. He will also lead a digital transformation initiative to enhance ACBL's logistics competencies, including boat and barge optimization, barge fleet strategy, mainline network performance, dispatch operations and more.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Logistics Team over the past few months in the interim role and I am eager to lead this team as we transform the business," Schappell said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for the Logistics Team to drive innovation and accountability as a catalyst for improved fleet performance."

Ellis commented, "Steve has proven he is ready for this opportunity, and it is a good example of our commitment to developing talent and bench strength within our organization. With his global experience in leading supply chain and logistics teams, Steve brings invaluable insights that will support our ongoing transformation and help improve our mainline network performance."

Schappell joined ACBL in July 2021 as Vice President of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement. Prior to his tenure at ACBL, Schappell held various supply chain and logistics management positions with A.P. Moller-Maersk, including serving as Chief Procurement Officer for Maersk Drilling. Additionally, he served as an Infantry and Quartermaster officer during an 11-year career in the U.S. Army.