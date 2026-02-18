ACC, AWO Renew Marine Supply Chain Safety Agreement

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the American Waterways Operators (AWO) announced the renewal of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that reaffirms a shared commitment between the chemical industry and the U.S. tugboat, towboat, and barge industry to enhance safety, environmental protection, and security through Responsible Care and AWO’s Responsible Carrier Program (RCP).

The agreement renews a streamlined approach that enables Responsible Care Partner companies in the marine sector to use the AWO Responsible Carrier Program audit framework as the pathway for meeting their Responsible Care certification obligations. This alignment recognizes areas of consistency between the two programs, reducing duplicative audits, strengthening efficiency between supply chain partners, and reinforcing shared commitments to continuous improvement and operational integrity.

Under the MOA, ACC and AWO will jointly develop a single audit instrument that satisfies the requirements of both programs, coordinate auditor training, align documentation expectations, and maintain regular communication as either organization updates its performance frameworks. The agreement is designed to reduce duplication for companies that participate in both programs while maintaining the rigor and accountability that Responsible Care and the Responsible Carrier Program are known for.

ACC and AWO will also continue exploring opportunities to enhance health, safety, environmental, and security performance across the chemical and marine transportation sectors, and to support strong, transparent relationships with communities and regulators.