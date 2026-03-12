EXMAR Deploys Inmarsat's NexusWave Connectivity Service Across Fleet

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, is rolling out its NexusWave connectivity service across the fleet of Belgian gas shipping company EXMAR to support ship-to-shore communications and crew connectivity.

The deployment targets EXMAR’s growing fleet of gas carriers operating globally in high-demand environments, where the company aims to strengthen links between vessels and shore-based teams while improving seafarer welfare.

NexusWave is a fully managed connectivity service that bonds multiple network underlays including GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band to help ensure uninterrupted connectivity. The system is designed to support operational continuity while providing access to onboard internet services for crews.

With NexusWave now active on part of the fleet, EXMAR reports improved ship-to-shore collaboration and more reliable access to business-critical applications including video conferencing and real-time communications. Crew members are also provided with free unlimited data for personal use during their spare time.

EXMAR said the upgrade to NexusWave is expected to reduce fleetwide operating expenditure by 20% by consolidating connectivity under a single provider.

“Inmarsat’s understanding of our business needs, its round-the-clock global support offering, and its commitment to developing services in line with evolving requirements were all key factors in our decision to upgrade our fleet to NexusWave.

“The solution gives us the reliability, performance and security we need to operate efficiently, while also meaningfully enhancing life onboard for our crews. We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Inmarsat as we prepare our vessels for the challenges and opportunities of a fast-evolving industry,” said David de Roock, IT Director, EXMAR.

The service is designed to integrate with EXMAR’s existing enterprise IT and security infrastructure, using end-to-end encryption and data splitting across network layers to support secure communications.

Prior to the rollout, engineering teams from both companies conducted configuration testing in a ship laboratory environment, completing validation within a single day and enabling rapid fleet deployment.