Accelleron and BEMAC Partner on Digital Solutions for Engines and Turbochargers

Data gathering and transmission for Accelleron’s digital optimization solutions and service agreements will be automated under a new agreement signed by BEMAC and Accelleron’s Japanese joint venture company Turbo Systems United.

The MaSSA-One platform has become a core part of BEMAC’s portfolio of ship technologies alongside its power distribution and control systems. The advanced platform collects and stores a wide array of data, including from engines, cargo handling and navigation, and shares the data with shoreside services to provide ship support applications. Linking with MaSSA-One streamlines and automates the acquisition and transmission of data for Accelleron services.

Accelleron’s Turbo Insights is already set to be used on approximately 30 vessels currently utilizing MaSSA-One platform, while data handling for Turbo MarineCare service agreements is conducted through the platform on two vessels.

BEMAC Corporate Officer and Device & Communication Segment Manager, Hideyuki Terada, said: “Our role is to provide the users with the stable operations of the ship IoT platform to utilize the ship data effectively. By combining our standardized infrastructure with Accelleron's digital solutions, we are confident that we are coming one step closer to achieve our ideal of “a ship that never stops.”



