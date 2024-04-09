Marine Link
Friday, April 12, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Accelleron and BEMAC Partner on Digital Solutions for Engines and Turbochargers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 9, 2024

Source: Accelleron

Source: Accelleron

Data gathering and transmission for Accelleron’s digital optimization solutions and service agreements will be automated under a new agreement signed by BEMAC and Accelleron’s Japanese joint venture company Turbo Systems United.

The MaSSA-One platform has become a core part of BEMAC’s portfolio of ship technologies alongside its power distribution and control systems. The advanced platform collects and stores a wide array of data, including from engines, cargo handling and navigation, and shares the data with shoreside services to provide ship support applications. Linking with MaSSA-One streamlines and automates the acquisition and transmission of data for Accelleron services.

Accelleron’s Turbo Insights is already set to be used on approximately 30 vessels currently utilizing MaSSA-One platform, while data handling for Turbo MarineCare service agreements is conducted through the platform on two vessels.

BEMAC Corporate Officer and Device & Communication Segment Manager, Hideyuki Terada, said: “Our role is to provide the users with the stable operations of the ship IoT platform to utilize the ship data effectively. By combining our standardized infrastructure with Accelleron's digital solutions, we are confident that we are coming one step closer to achieve our ideal of “a ship that never stops.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Orleans is Sinking, and it is Not Tragically Hip
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Reagan National Defense Forum Highlights Uncrewed Maritime Systems

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week