Accelleron Launches ACCX300-L Turbocharger

Accelleron announced the commercial launch of the ACCX300-L, its low-speed turbocharger for two-stroke marine engines, designed to help shipowners adapt to evolving operating profiles, fuels, and emissions requirements. Combining a new service‑friendly cartridge concept, a simplified platform architecture, and integrated digital capability, the ACCX300‑L decouples turbocharger maintenance from drydock schedules while delivering long‑term efficiency, flexibility, and uptime across the vessel lifecycle.

The ACCX300-L has been developed in response to an increasingly unpredictable operating environment, where operating profiles, emissions regulation, fuel pathways, and trade routes continue to evolve. Rather than focusing on incremental performance gains, Accelleron has taken a more holistic approach, re-imagining turbocharging as a long-life platform that combines next-generation technology with a transformed service model, simplified design and integrated data capabilities. This enables operators to adapt to changing conditions without compromising efficiency, reliability, or service continuity.

One of the key elements of the ACCX300-L is a redesigned, service-friendly cartridge concept that changes how turbochargers are maintained over the vessel lifecycle. By enabling the entire rotating subassembly to be exchanged during a port stay, major service events are no longer tied to drydock schedules. This decoupling allows maintenance to align with actual operating conditions rather than fixed overhaul intervals, reducing reliance on off-hire periods, and giving operators greater control over planning, cost and uptime.

Over a typical 25-year vessel lifespan, this approach reduces scheduled service events from four to three, while enabling full use of component lifetimes. The result is more predictable maintenance planning, lower lifecycle cost and reduced operational disruption.

This service-led design is supported by a simplified platform architecture, including a reduction in frame sizes from five to two. This standardization streamlines spare parts logistics and reduces inventory requirements across mixed fleets. It also enables flexible configurations across the power range, including single and twin arrangements using combinations of the two frame sizes, allowing the same platform to be applied across different vessel and engine requirements, while supporting upgrade pathways over the vessel lifecycle.

The twin configuration, supported by an automatic turbocharger cut-in/cut-out function, improves efficiency during slow steaming. When engine load drops below a defined threshold, one turbocharger is disengaged, allowing the remaining unit to operate closer to its optimal efficiency range. This prevents the rise in specific fuel consumption at lower loads, translating to cost and emissions reductions across annual operating hours, while maximizing lifetime per unit.

Connectivity is built into the ACCX300-L system, enabling a shift from periodic, manual reporting to continuous, data-driven decision-making. Using signals already available via onboard systems, including RPM, temperature and speed, Accelleron’s Turbo Insights capability provides visibility of turbocharger health and performance. This supports more accurate diagnostics, better-informed maintenance decisions and optimal use of component lifetimes. When combined with service agreements such as Turbo MarineCare, it also allows more predictable maintenance planning and cost control.

Since being first announced in 2023, the ACCX300-L has successfully passed all qualification tests and is now commercially available to order.