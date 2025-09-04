Accelleron Report Calls to Decarbonize Shipping

Accelleron will launch a landmark Net Zero report at London International Shipping Week (LISW) this month, calling on shipping to join forces with other industries and pool demand for carbon-neutral fuels.

The call to decarbonize shipping has sparked a technological renaissance in the past decade that has enabled vessels to slash emissions in a variety of ways and be powered by carbon-neutral fuels. But the production of such fuels at scale and at affordable prices has yet to materialize.

The result? While over a hundred billions dollars have been invested in maritime decarbonisation, carbon emissions have continued to rise, widening the gap to the IMO’s approaching targets.

Accelleron’s report combines proprietary modelling with extensive insights from peers across the shipping value chain to determine the current stalemate and map a comprehensive way out:

Pool demand for hydrogen-based fuels with other hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, steel, power and agriculture to trigger scaleable investment in production and infrastructure.

Empower ports to enable change by bringing together industry to aggregate demand, orchestrate supply chains and reduce risk for investors.

By catalyzing cross-sector cooperation, shipping can be driver of the energy transition in hard-to-abate sectors rather than a passenger.

Accelleron will launch the report at LISW’s Global Hub on Tuesday, September 16 (1400–1600 UK time) and will host a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A, with:

Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director, International Association of Ports and Harbors

Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy and External Affairs, British Ports Association

Chris Waddington, Technical Director, International Chamber of Shipping

Isabelle Ireland, Head of Operations, Intercontinental Energy

Matt Dunlop, Group Director, Sustainability & Decarbonization at V. Group, Strategic Partner, Secondee, Mærsk Mc Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Christoph Rofka, President, Medium and Low Speed, Accelleron

Martin Crawford-Brunt, Chief Executive Officer, Lookout Maritime, and Council Member, Baltic Exchange (Moderator)

Register for this LISW25 Global Hub event here.