Acergy Viking to be Converted to Hybrid Propulsion

Eidesvik said it plans to upgrade its offshore wind support vessel Acergy Viking with a battery pack and hybrid propulsion solution, in line with the Norwegian vessel operator's plans to reduce its fleet’s emissions by 50% by 2030 and to operate emissions-free by 2050.

The conversion of the 14-year-old vessel will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. With hybrid propulsion, the 97.6-meter ship is expected to reduce diesel consumption (MGO) by up to 350 tonnes per year, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions of more than 1,000 tonnes per year, Eidesvik said.

“Eidesvik took an active role in the development of a battery solution for ships already in 2006. This solution was later installed on board MV Viking Lady, making her the first offshore supply ship in the world with a battery on board,” said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.

“At an early stage, hybrid solutions were mainly installed on board our supply vessels, but Eidesvik was also early with similar environmental upgrades on several of our subsea vessels. We are now particularly pleased to introduce hybrid propulsion also on one of our vessels with assignments within offshore wind and renewable energy,” Meling added.

By first half of 2022, three quarters of Eidesvik’s fleet will operate with hybrid battery propulsion.

Earlier this year, Acergy Viking renewed the offshore wind contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy until 2027 and will sail as a service vessel for the renewable energy giant in the six years ahead.