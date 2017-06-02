FPSO to Achieve First Oil from Libra Field in July

Teekay informs that the FPSO Pioneiro de Libra arrived May 17 in Brazilian territorial waters.

The FPSO unit, owned through a 50/50 joint venture between Odebrecht Oil & Gas and Teekay Offshore, will be the first to produce oil in the Libra Block which covers more than 1,500 square kilometers in the Santos Basin and has estimated reserves of 8-12 billion barrels of recoverable oil. The first oil is scheduled for July.

The unit can operate at water depths of up to 2,400 meters, with a production capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day and daily compression capacity of four million cubic meters of gas.

FPSO Pioneiro de Libra set sail on March 28 from the Jurong shipyard in Singapore, where the conversion of the unit has been taking place since 2014.

Since its December 2016 christening, the vessel has undergone commissioning and sea tests. During this period, more than 1,000 activities were carried out, including inclination and propulsion tests, in addition to other process systems. During the trip to Brazil, other tests were carried out and, upon arrival, the vessel will undergo approval processes by inspection bodies and Petrobras. Then the anchorage and connection of the risers will take place.