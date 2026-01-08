Babcock, Frankenburg Partner on Counter‑Drone Maritime Defense System

Babcock and Frankenburg Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore development of a new maritime counter‑drone air defense system in response to the rise of one‑way attack drones.

Under the agreement, the partners will work on a cost‑effective, containerized platform for launching Frankenburg’s new low‑cost missiles, designed specifically to defend against one‑way attack drones. The capability is intended to offer affordable, scalable, kinetic solutions to protect military personnel and critical national infrastructure across Europe.

Frankenburg’s engineering operations are led from the United Kingdom. The partnership is expected to support the development of a new sovereign capability, create skilled UK employment, and generate global export opportunities for both firms.

“Defense has entered a new era with the rapid development of drone warfare and industry needs to respond to this growing threat. We work with the brightest start-ups on defense’s most critical challenges, and we’re pleased to be working with Frankenburg Technologies on the development of an innovative maritime counter-drone air defense system,” said David Lockwood, CEO, Babcock.

“Frankenburg Technologies’ mission is clear: to bring affordability and scale to modern air defense. The drone threat has changed the character of warfare, and every layer of defense now needs to be designed for mass and speed from the outset.

“Partnering with Babcock, a recognized leader in maritime defense, allows us to combine rapid innovation with proven naval and industrial expertise, accelerating the delivery of an operational maritime capability,” added Kusti Salm, CEO, Frankenberg Technologies.