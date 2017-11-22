Marine Link
Antwerp Port Acquires NMP

November 22, 2017

File Photo: Port of Antwerp

 Antwerp Port Authority is to acquire Nationale Maatschappij der Pijpleidingen (NMP) from its current shareholders Ackermans & van Haaren and Electrabel. 

 
With the takeover Antwerp Port Authority will gain ownership and control of 720 km of pipelines, 90% of which serve the chemical and petrochemical companies in the port of Antwerp and its hinterland. The Port Authority is paying 44 million euros for the NMP shares.
 
“Pipelines are the ideal mode of transport for the chemical industry and oil refining,” explains Port Authority CEO Jacques Vandermeiren. 
 
“By giving them access to a pipeline network that is open to all users we gain on at least two fronts: we help to reinforce the presence in the port of this sector which is so important for the economy of Belgian and Flanders, and the many logistics flows in and around the port area are further established in the Antwerp region. Furthermore, pipelines are the most environment-friendly, energy-efficient and safe means of transport, and they help to create growth opportunities as part of the energy transition, an area in which we with our unique platform play a key role,” Jacques added.
 
The current NMP portfolio is mainly concentrated in the port of Antwerp and pipelines leading to and from it. NMP at present obtains 86% of its income from 600 km of pipelines within the port area or connecting the Antwerp cluster companies with petrochemical companies in Kempen (Flanders) and Feluy (Wallonia). 
 
Another 11% comes from joint ventures that manage 117.5 km of pipeline, of which 67.8 km is located in the port of Antwerp. 
 
The NMP pipelines mainly carry ethylene, propylene and technical gases for customers in the port and in the hinterland. 
 
