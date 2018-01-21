Thomas Miller Acquires Brookes Bell

UK-based international provider of market leading insurance services Thomas Miller has acquired international marine consultancy business Brookes Bell for an undisclosed sum.

Brookes Bell is a leading marine technical and surveying consultancy with offices in Liverpool, London, Glasgow, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore

It has served the marine and energy industries since 1903, providing specialist services in areas including emergency response, casualty investigation, salvage and wreck removal operations, scientific cargo expertise, forensic engineering and expert witness services

The firm is also a leader in research and development of ship design support to enhance maritime safety and technology and employs a renowned group of Marine Engineers, Civil Engineers, Master Mariners, Naval Architects, Cargo and Fuel Scientists, Fire Investigators and Metallurgists.

Hugo Wynn Williams, Chairman, Thomas Miller, says: “Brookes Bell’s long-recognised expertise across international marine and energy markets will make an excellent and complementary addition to the Thomas Miller Group.”

Colin Kershaw, Managing Partner, Brookes Bell, says: “Thomas Miller is a business that very much shares the values, vision and foresight of Brookes Bell and we are delighted to have taken this next step in our journey towards further growth and diversity.

“Brookes Bell will continue to operate independently, with no changes to our brand or operational structure, to provide independent and highly respected expert consultancy services to new and existing clients while, crucially, having access to investment to expand.”